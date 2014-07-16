It denied reports of the loss of two Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft.

“The reports spread by the militants about the Ukrainian Armed Forces losing two Su-25 assault aircraft are untrue,” a July 16 posting on the ministry’s page in Facebook says.

The trail aircraft of two Su-25 aircraft was damaged by a MANPAD at around 1 p.m. on July 16 during a combat mission, the report says.

The pilot took the aircraft in the designated area and made a forced landing. “The pilot was not injured. The aircraft sustained minor damages and is repairable,” the report says.

The Defense Ministry also reported that after a forced interval the Ukrainian aviation resumed missions. For instance, military-transport planes airlifted humanitarian aid to support the civilian population and military personnel.

“Combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force delivered several pinpoint strikes at certain enemy targets. Data concerning the destroyed materiel and personnel of the militants is being checked,” the ministry added.