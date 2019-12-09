The Sixth Kyiv Court of Appeals has left in force a decision of Kyiv City Council to rename Moskovsky Avenue to Avenue of Stepan Bandera and Avenue of General Vatutin into Avenue of Roman Shukhevych, said MP Volodymyr Viatrovych on Facebook.

“There would be Avenues named after Bandera and Shukhevych! We won at the court of appeals,” he wrote.

As reported, on July 7, 2016, Kyiv City Council renamed Moskovsky Avenue to Stepan Bandera Avenue. A total of 87 of 97 deputies present at the meeting voted for this decision, nobody voted against.

On June 1, 2017, Kyiv City Council voted for renaming of General Vatutin Avenue to Roman Shukhevych Avenue, a total of 69 deputies of 120 present at the meeting voted for the decision.

On June 12, the Kyiv District Administrative Court banned Kyiv City Council to sign and post a decision to rename the avenue, and the Administrative Court of Appeals left in force the decision of the District Administrative Court.

On June 25, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court has overturned the decision to rename Moskovsky Avenue to Stepan Bandera Avenue and General Vatutin Avenue to Shukhevych Avenue, said Director of the Institute of National Remembrance Volodymyr Viatrovych adding that he was going to appeal the decision. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said that the decision of the District Administrative Court will be appealed.

On July 31, the Ukrainian Institute for National Remembrance (UINR) has appealed a ruling by District Administrative Court of Kyiv on changing the decision of the Kyiv City Council to rename the avenues.