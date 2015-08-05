“The process of the integration of Crimea and Sevastopol into the legal and administrative systems of the state has generally been completed. The financial system is functioning,” Patrushev told a meeting in Simferopol on Aug. 5.

Patrushev said Crimea’s industrial production is being actively built into Russian industrial ties. “The economic situation of the defense enterprises of the Crimean Federal District has been stabilized,” he said.

Patrushev said the Russian state program entitled Socio-Economic development of the Crimean Federal District in the Period until 2020 is being developed.

Patrushev recalled that a federal target program entitled “Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol in the Period until 2020, for which a total of 708 billion rubles has been earmarked, has already been adopted.