“Russia carried out another provocation on July 16 at around 7 p.m.. A
military aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike
against a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was
performing tasks on Ukrainian territory,” NSDC spokesman Andriy Lysenko
said at a briefing on Thursday, July 17.

Interfax-Ukraine
