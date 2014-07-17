“Russia carried out another provocation on July 16 at around 7 p.m.. A
military aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike
against a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was
performing tasks on Ukrainian territory,” NSDC spokesman Andriy Lysenko
said at a briefing on Thursday, July 17.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)