"Due to the escalation of the situation in Yemen, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry states that it has already prepared a plan for the evacuation of our citizens from this country," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Dykusarov told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said that the Ukrainian Embassy in Yemen was in constant contact with 110 Ukrainians who live in the country.

"However, Ukrainian citizens have not yet applied to the embassy concerning their evacuation," Dykusarov said.

As reported, the presidential palace in Yemen came under fire that also wounded the head of state, the prime minister, his deputy, the parliament chief and a presidential aide.

The rockets hit while officials were praying at a mosque inside the palace.

Reports of the death of the Yemeni president were not confirmed.

Interfax-Ukraine
