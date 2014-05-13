Very soon, the party will hold its founding congress in Donetsk “where we shall announce our charter and our ideology, elect our leadership and outline the development strategy for the party,” Gubarev said.
Also, elections to the new parliament of the Donetsk Republic will be in the very near future, the “people’s governor” said in his statement.
