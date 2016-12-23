One Ukrainian citizen was among those killed in the terrorist attack in Berlin on Dec. 19, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said with reference to the German police data.

“I regret to say that the German police have officially confirmed the death of a citizen of Ukraine as a result of the terrorist attack in Berlin on December 19,” he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 23.

Melnyk said he had expressed his sincere condolences on behalf of the Ukrainian state and on his own behalf to the daughter of the Ukrainian killed in the attack.

The diplomat did not give any other details.

It had been reported earlier that 12 people had been killed and about 50 others injured as a truck was rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz Square in Berlin on Dec. 19 evening. The casualties included citizens of Germany and other countries.