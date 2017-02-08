The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed the first Deputy Head of the National Police Vadym Troyan as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
“We have appointed Troyan as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs,” Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sayenko told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Feb. 8.
