MP Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Opposition Bloc faction in parliament, will be nominated a candidate for president of Ukraine in the elections scheduled for March 2019, the Opposition Bloc party has said.

The party said, speaking at the 8th assembly of the Opposition Bloc party, its co-chairman Borys Kolesnikov called on its members to get united around Vilkul.

It was stated at the assembly that the Opposition Bloc party is ready to take part in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“There are several tasks before us. The first one is to achieve peace. The second is to provide people with salaries in their Homeland. Ukraine’s path is not a path of permanent war. Our path is a non-bloc independent state,” Vilkul said.

Also, Kolesnikov was elected a new chairman of the Opposition Bloc’s political council at the assembly.

“There has been no split. Our task is the presidential and parliamentary elections. Our goal is simple—to achieve a socially tangible result and for this, we need to get back on the rails of a real and not fake decentralization and achieve peace because without peace there can be no economic and social success,” he said.