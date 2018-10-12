The Russian Federation, declaring its commitment to resolving the conflict in Donbas, does the opposite and continues to fuel combat operations, thereby violating the Minsk agreements, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said.

“Russia continues to fuel and direct the fighting in eastern Ukraine in contravention of the Minsk agreements, committed to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons/foreign fighters, and the disbanding of illegal armed formations, but does opposite. Time for#peace4Ukraine,” Volker wrote on Twitter on Oct. 12 evening.

The special envoy of the U.S. Department of State attached the publication of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to his post with an excerpt from a weekly report released earlier Oct. 12.

“In a non-government controlled area of Donetsk region near the border with the Russian Federation, an SMM UAV again spotted convoys of trucks along a dirt road where there is no border crossing facility in the middle of the night. One of the trucks carried an anti-aircraft gun,” the OSCE SMM said on Twitter.

Interfax-Ukraine
