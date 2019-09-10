President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced the new head of Rivne Regional State Administration, the director of VVV Montazh LLC, a full-cycle road construction company, Vitaliy Koval.

“I want you to communicate with people, with youth. I tell each new head of regional administration that people need to be heard. This is not a position, this is an opportunity to do something for Ukraine, and in this case, we are talking about Rivne region. And the position is given and taken. Today we give it to you, congratulations,” he said at a meeting with students of Ostroh Academy on Sept. 10, when introducing the new head of Rivne Regional State Administration.

Vitaliy Koval in 2004-2006 worked in the credit department of Ukrgasbank, then he was doing private business in wholesale and retail trade, was the director-general/director of several companies involved in exports of grains, agricultural chemicals, petroleum products, transport services, and logistics. Since 2016, he has been director of VVV Montazh LLC.