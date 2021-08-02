More than 70% of Moldovan citizens would like their country to join the European Union and 405 favor reunification with Romania, according to the findings of the Post-election Barometer survey by Date Inteligente (iData), which were unveiled on July 30.

Specifically, 71.6% of respondents favored an EU membership and 37.5% were in favor of joining the Eurasian Union. NATO membership was supported by 27.7%. For each option, the questions were asked separately.

Also, 41.2% favored a union with Romania, 20.4% favored the restoration of the USSR, and 48.1% said Moldova should withdraw from the CIS.

A quarter (25.3%) supported recognition of the independence of Transdniestria.

In a confidence rating of the country’s politicians, President Maia Sandu was at the top (38.9%), followed by Party of Socialists leader Igor Dodon (20.3%), Shor Party leader Ilan Shor (5.7%), Party of Communists leader Vladimir Voronin (4.3%), and Our Party leader Renato Usatii (3%).

More than half (52.4%) of the respondents said their country was moving in the right direction; 36.4% thought differently.

The parliamentary election on July 11 was won by the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity with 52.8%; the bloc of Communists and Socialists mustered 27.3% of the vote.

The poll was conducted by telephone among 1,065 respondents, including in Transdniestria, on July 21-28. Margin of error: 2.9%.