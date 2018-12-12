Former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Moroz has announced intentions to run again for the presidency of Ukraine.

“This issue was also considered at the meeting of the party, which I lead [The Socialist Party of Oleksandr Moroz]. Namely, it was about introducing specific proposals on how to protect, including, the Ukrainian land as the basis of statehood. It is recommended taking an active part in the presidential campaign both in the next elections and in the parliamentary campaign,” Moroz said on the 112.Ukraine TV channel on Dec. 11.

He noted that a party congress would be held on January 12, 2019, where the issue of a candidate for president would be discussed, and Moroz himself is ready to participate in the elections if he is supported.

“The congress will be held on January 12-13, and I am ready to answer this question. I am determined to change the system of power because this is the key issue for today in Ukraine. I will appeal to the people. If you support, then I will run,” said Moroz.

Moroz headed the Verkhovna Rada in 1994-1998, 2006-2007. He has repeatedly run for president. Thus, he took the third place in the elections of 1994 and 1999. He also ran in 2004 and in 2010.