The largest private gas-producer in Ukraine forges relationship with the new U.S. Administration

The Atlantic Council of the United States and Burisma Group, largest independent gas producer in Ukraine, have signed a cooperative agreement. Atlantic Council will develop transatlantic programs with Burisma’s support, focusing on European and international energy security, as reported in the company’s release. http://burisma.com/en/news/the-atlantic-council-of-the-united-states-and-burisma-group-sign-cooperative-agreement/

For Burisma Group, it is a new chapter of cooperation with the United States and Europe together with such a high-profile organization as the Atlantic Council.

Cooperation with Ukraine and future programs with Burisma Group will be coordinated by a respected diplomat, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (2003-2006) and the Director of the Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center (Atlantic Council’s Center) John Herbst.

“Burisma’s support and cooperation will enable us to continue to expand our Ukraine programming and to provide new platforms for discussing these vital and timely issues”, – admitted John Herbst.

It is symbolic that the start of cooperation has coincided with the new U.S. Administration. According to experts, this will enable more efficient implementation of new joint energy-related projects and ensure support of one of the top U.S. think tanks. It became possible to sign a cooperative agreement between Burisma and the Atlantic Council after all charges against Burisma Group companies and its owner Nikolay Zlochevskyi were withdrawn.

According to Nikolay Zlochevskyi, President of Burisma Group the Atlantic Council has played a vital role in Ukraine in championing transatlantic relations, democracy, and energy security: “Ambassador Herbst has been a tireless champion for Ukraine and Burisma welcomes this opportunity to support the important work of the Ambassador and the Atlantic Council.”

The Atlantic Council is a leading US think tank in the field of international affairs, headquartered in Washington, D.C. As one of the most influential non-governmental U.S. organizations, it manages ten regional centers and functional programs related to international security and global economic prosperity.

