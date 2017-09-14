The foreign affairs ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Romania have written to the Ukrainian foreign minister expressing their concern over the new law regarding education, Bulgaria’s BGNES news agency reported, citing Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

“We are certainly concerned, and it is no coincidence that we have a joint initiative with colleagues from other European countries which may be affected by this law. And today we, the foreign affairs ministers of Hungary, Romania, Greece and Bulgaria, signed a letter to the Ukrainian foreign minister in which we are signaling that this law should not affect minorities’ rights and education in the native language. We will send the same letter to the Council of Europe and the OSCE,” Zaharieva said.

could be interesting for you:

“Ukraine gave reassurances that the law is aimed at reinforcing the Ukrainian language and will not affect the study of European languages,” she said.

A few days ago the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to voice these concerns, the minister said.

As reported, on September 5 the Verkhovna Rada passed an education bill launching an education reform in Ukraine. The bill determines, among other things, that teaching at schools should in the official language.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine fails to prevent illegal border crossing by a group of armed men
Next » Court cancels earlier ruling that Ukrainian officials interfered in US election