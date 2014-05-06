“As far as our losses [Ukrainian Armed Forces] for today are concerned, four soldiers have been killed and 20 injured. According to our estimates, more than 30 terrorists have been killed and dozens have been injured,” he said.
“There are very many Crimean residents among them. There have been Russians as well. There have been Chechens today. A helicopter made an emergency landing. The pilots were rescued,” Avakov said.
