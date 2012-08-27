The company wants permission to research a four-kilometer wide
corridor, Nord Stream AG representative for the Baltic States Romans
Baumanis told the Baltic News Service. The aim of this study is to
evaluate the feasibility of building at third and, possibly a fourth
line of the pipeline.

Nord Stream AG, considering the environmental and technical
limitations, has discussed two possible corridors through which to lay
pipeline in the Gulf of Finland.

These corridors run through Estonian and Finnish economic waters, so
the company has applied to both governments for permission to do
studies, Nord Stream said. The application to Estonia was submitted
Wednesday through the legal firm Sorainen.

The studies would result in documentation that would be a basis on
which the Nord Stream shareholders could decide on the continuation of
the second stage of the pipeline’s expansion.

