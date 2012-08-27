The company wants permission to research a four-kilometer wide

corridor, Nord Stream AG representative for the Baltic States Romans

Baumanis told the Baltic News Service. The aim of this study is to

evaluate the feasibility of building at third and, possibly a fourth

line of the pipeline.

Nord Stream AG, considering the environmental and technical

limitations, has discussed two possible corridors through which to lay

pipeline in the Gulf of Finland.

could be interesting for you: See the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news bulletins released today.

These corridors run through Estonian and Finnish economic waters, so

the company has applied to both governments for permission to do

studies, Nord Stream said. The application to Estonia was submitted

Wednesday through the legal firm Sorainen.

The studies would result in documentation that would be a basis on

which the Nord Stream shareholders could decide on the continuation of

the second stage of the pipeline’s expansion.