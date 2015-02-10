“The locality of Shyrokyne was under our control as of 8:00 a.m. Intense fighting is under way,” it said.
Both sides are using different types of weapons, the regiment said.
“Azov is going onto the offensive on Sakhanka,” it said adding that the Russian air forces crossed the border three times, but did not deliver strikes on Ukrainian forces.
