“The locality of Shyrokyne was under our control as of 8:00 a.m. Intense fighting is under way,” it said.

Both sides are using different types of weapons, the regiment said.

“Azov is going onto the offensive on Sakhanka,” it said adding that the Russian air forces crossed the border three times, but did not deliver strikes on Ukrainian forces.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party presents candidates for parliament
Next » Rada suggests to hold elections of Kyiv mayor, city council on June 2