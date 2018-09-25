Ukraine is preparing for expanding defense cooperation with the countries of African region in the sphere of aircraft repair.

The press service of state-owned enterprise (SOE) 410 Civil Aviation Plant, part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern, that during the negotiations with customers from Angola, Algeria, Ethiopia and South Africa at the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2018 expo (South Africa) an agreement to establish partnership and further develop cooperation in the sphere of aircraft repair and maintenance was reached.

The Africa Aerospace and Defence 2018 is one of the world’s premier Aerospace and Defence exhibitions held on September 19 through September 23 in South Africa.

According to state-owned firm Ukrinmash, also part of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine presented promising aircraft, vehicles and naval equipment, aircraft weapons to potential buyers at the exhibition. Among projects presented at the exhibition were new jets An-158 and An-178, coast guard patrol ship Korall, KrAZ trucks Fiona and Hulk, air-to-air missiles R-27.

The 410 Civil Aviation Plant is the sole enterprise in Ukraine that repairs Antonov aircraft and D-36 engines. Since June 2015, the enterprise has been part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern. In July 2015, the enterprise was certified its compliance with NATO standards.