“We (the political council of the Our Ukraine) have cancelled the decision of

Kyiv city organization as biased and as such as violates the party’s

regulations,” a member of the Our Ukraine’s political council, Iryna Vannikova,

has said.

She also said that “the political council suspended the activities of the

party’s Kyiv branch until its re-registration and holding of the report and

election conference on March, 16 2013.”

could be interesting for you: Obtain the most current Ukraine news articles released today.

In addition, the political council decided to establish an organizing

committee for re-registration of the party.

As reported, Kyiv city branch of the Our Ukraine expelled Yuschenko from the

party on Saturday. Head of the Political Council of Our Ukraine Serhiy

Bondarchuk said that after the expulsion Yuschenko is no longer the leader of

the party.