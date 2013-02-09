“We (the political council of the Our Ukraine) have cancelled the decision of
Kyiv city organization as biased and as such as violates the party’s
regulations,” a member of the Our Ukraine’s political council, Iryna Vannikova,
has said.

She also said that “the political council suspended the activities of the
party’s Kyiv branch until its re-registration and holding of the report and
election conference on March, 16 2013.”

In addition, the political council decided to establish an organizing
committee for re-registration of the party.

As reported, Kyiv city branch of the Our Ukraine expelled Yuschenko from the
party on Saturday. Head of the Political Council of Our Ukraine Serhiy
Bondarchuk said that after the expulsion Yuschenko is no longer the leader of
the party.

Interfax-Ukraine
