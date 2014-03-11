The Ukrainian National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting
demands that the providers should stop broadcasting Russian television
channels Vesti, Rossiya 24, ORT, RTR Planeta, and NTV Mir.

At the same time, according to the press service, up to 50% of the
providers in Ukraine stopped broadcasting these channels as of noon on
March 11 and the others are preparing to do so.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
