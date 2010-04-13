Brengelmann said that NATO is interested in further co-operation with Ukraine. Brengelmann also said that NATO respects Ukraine’s decision to formalize the joining the alliance. As Ukrainian News earlier reported, President Viktor Yanukovych considers that the level of co-operation between Ukraine and NATO is sufficient. NATO is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine in the provision of internal reforms.

