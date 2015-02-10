“A counter-offensive against the militants has been mounted in Mariupol, and ATO forces are regaining their positions along the line of contact set by the Minsk agreements,” army operation staff spokesman Andriy Lysenko said at a press briefing on Feb. 10.

He said the operation would make the shelling of Mariupol residential areas impossible. “The militants will be pushed away to a distance from where they will be unable to deliver their strikes,” Lysenko added.

He also said that the militants had bombed the Kramatorsk airport area and private residencies on the outskirts of that town.

According to a press center report posted on Facebook, BM-21 Grad rocket launchers struck on the Kramatorsk airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time. Reportedly, Tornado projectiles were fired towards Horlivka. The shells hit the airport premises and private residencies on the outskirts of Kramatorsk.


