The European Union supports the goals of the land reform in Ukraine, however it should bring benefits first of all to small farms, Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

He said at the Assembly of the Ukrainian Side of the EU-Ukraine Civil Society Platform held in Kyiv on Feb. 6 that as for land reform, according to calculations of the World Bank, its introduction could add from 1 to 1.5% to Ukraine’s GDP. He said that the EU backs these goals of opening markets, but there are dozens of details, dozens of things which should be implemented properly.

Maasikas also said that the implementation of the land reform should bring benefits first of all to small farms.

“The implementation of this reform should first of all bring benefits to small farmers, those people who live and work on the land who cultivate the land, and, of course, appropriate warnings must be provided so that the interests of small farmers are taken into account and were respected,” the diplomat said.

He added that the second important aspect was the adjustment of registers.

Maasikas said that before opening the market one should clearly understand what would be sold and bought. He added that the EU provides its assistance, including financial, in everything that is related to the land cadaster and all relevant issues.

“It is necessary to ensure legal certainty so that people clearly know what and which land plot they buy or sell,” Maasikas said.