The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has not closed any criminal proceeding related to former ecology minister of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk has said.

“Unfortunately, the Zlochevsky case is also another manipulation by the Prosecutor General’s Office. Indeed, a number of cases related to Zlochevsky were transferred to NABU, and no decision was taken by NABU detectives in any of these cases. Now these proceedings are under investigation, but I cannot predict the consequences of these investigations, because it depends on how cooperation between detectives and prosecutors will proceed,” Sytnik told reporters in Kyiv on May 15.

As reported, Zlochevsky served as Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources in the government of Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov from July 2010 to April 2012.

At the end of 2014, he left Ukraine, and at the beginning of 2015, it became known that the Prosecutor General’s Office put him on a wanted list on suspicion of illicit enrichment (Part 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General’s Office investigated several criminal proceedings that involved Zlochevsky, and in 2015-2016 transferred these cases to NABU.