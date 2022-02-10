Ukraine is asking the United Nations to prove that Russia is a rightful member of the organization and its Security Council. In a recent interview, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, questioned why Russia is a member state.

According to Kyslytsya, there are no available public records showing Russia’s accession to the United Nations or the Security Council following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Citing historical events, he noted that in 1991 the USSR’s Permanent Representative, Yuli Vorontsov, received a letter from Russia’s then President Boris Yeltsin during a Security Council meeting.

In that letter he stated that Russia intends to be the USSR’s successor in the UN Security Council. Presiding over the Security Council that year, Vorontsov closed the meeting saying he now represents Russia, not the Union.

Ambassador Kyslytsya notes that although the various countries turned a blind eye to this violation, due to Russia’s nuclear and military potential, this does not make it a rightful member of the Security Council, a special status that grants it the right to veto initiatives.

He notes that following the USSR’s collapse, Russia should have undergone the same procedure as the states of Czechoslovakia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, involving re-applying for membership of the UN.