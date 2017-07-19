The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has registered the political party ‘Social and Political Platform of Nadia Savchenko’, non-factional parliament member Nadia Savchenko has said.

“From now on, I am not only a non-factional member of parliament, but also the leader and chairman of the political party “Social and Political Platform of Nadia Savchenko,” Savchenko wrote on Facebook on July 19 night.

At the same time, describing the new political force, she said: ‘The Social and Political Platform of Nadia Savchenko’ is not a party established specially for me.”

