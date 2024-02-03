Breaking News & Live Updates on 02-03-2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L), European Council President Charles Michel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (3rdR), Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a multilateral meeting on the sidelines of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, on February 1, 2024. EU leaders are to gather in Brussels on February 1, 2024, for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war nears its second anniversary. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)