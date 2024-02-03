Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 3, 15:55

Breaking News & Live Updates on 02-03-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-03-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Feb. 3, 01:00

‘Foxes Are Eating Our Boys’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Failed Operation

A Russian serviceman guards a grain elevator in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, on July 14, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 3, 15:55
The soldier also reveals that there are rumors among Russian army that they will all be sent home soon and the war “lasts until February 24 and that's it.”
Ukraine Says Downed Nine of 14 Russian Drones Overnight

Photo: illustrative.
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 3, 10:40
Ukraine destroyed nine enemy drones within the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions, Kyiv's air force said.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 2, 2024

ISW - map.
By ISW
Feb. 3, 08:54
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
EXPLAINED: EU Agrees €50bn Aid for Ukraine – What Happens Now?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L), European Council President Charles Michel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (3rdR), Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a multilateral meeting on the sidelines of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, on February 1, 2024. EU leaders are to gather in Brussels on February 1, 2024, for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war nears its second anniversary. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Feb. 3, 08:54
The EU leaders’ decision to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid must now pass through the European Parliament, while the Ukrainian government and European Commission finalize a plan for the funds.
