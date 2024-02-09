Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 9, 17:01

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-09-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-09-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9, 01:00

Ukraine Claims Drone Strikes on Two Oil Refineries in Russian Krasnodar Region

Ukraine Claims Drone Strikes on Two Oil Refineries in Russian Krasnodar Region
Screenshot from telegram video
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9, 17:01
Ukraine has launched drone attacks on Russia for months following Moscow's almost two-year offensive.
Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on Downed Russian IL-76

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on Downed Russian IL-76
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9, 14:27
Danilov is sure that there were no Ukrainian prisoners on board the Il-76 military transport plane that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia in January.
Kremlin Refuses to Say if Berlin Park Hitman was Russian Agent

Kremlin Refuses to Say if Berlin Park Hitman was Russian Agent
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
Feb. 9, 14:04
During Tucker Carlson’s interview, Putin brought up the case of Vadim Krasikov, serving a life sentence in Germany for a 2019 killing.
