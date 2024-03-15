Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 15, 21:13

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-15-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-15-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 15, 01:00

Russian ‘Double-Tap’ Strike Kills 20 in Odesa

Russian ‘Double-Tap’ Strike Kills 20 in Odesa
Photo: DSNS of Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 15, 21:13
Many of the wounded are emergency workers attending the scene of the first explosion, a deliberate attack strategy often used by Moscow’s forces known as a “double-tap.”
Cross-Border Fighting in Russia’s West: Five Things to Know

Cross-Border Fighting in Russia’s West: Five Things to Know
This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 12, 2024 reportedly shows smoke rising from a destroyed military vehicle of the Ukrainian troops in the border area between Russia and Ukraine in the Belgorod region. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 15, 17:42
Key takeaways you should learn about pro-Kyiv, anti-Putin Russian citizens crossing the Russo-Ukrainian border to fight Kremlin forces.
Scholz and Macron Meet in Berlin to Mend Ukraine Rift

Scholz and Macron Meet in Berlin to Mend Ukraine Rift
(L-R) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect a military honor guard at the Chancellery in Berlin on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 15, 14:46
Germany's European partners have been frustrated by Scholz's refusal to provide its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite urgent calls from Kyiv.
In Moscow, Voters Back Putin Hoping for Victory in War

In Moscow, Voters Back Putin Hoping for Victory in War
An information board with images and biographies of the four candidates, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen at a polling station during Russia's presidential election in Saint Petersburg on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 15, 13:41
While nobody doubts the result, Russians have been called to vote in a show of support for their longtime leader, more than two years after he launched his assault on Ukraine.
Russia Behind 'Widespread and Systematic' Torture in Ukraine: UN Probe

Russia Behind 'Widespread and Systematic' Torture in Ukraine: UN Probe
Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Independent international commission of inquiry on Ukraine Erik Mose gestures during a news conference to present the report containing their latest findings in Geneva on March 15, 2024 (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 15, 13:23
The investigators said they compiled their latest report after speaking to more than 800 people during 16 separate visits to Ukraine.
Dead Men Voting? All Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Eligible to Vote for Putin, Dead or Alive

Dead Men Voting? All Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Eligible to Vote for Putin, Dead or Alive
Servicemen vote in Russia's presidential election in the Leningrad region on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
By Leo Chiu
Mar. 15, 11:56
According to a report from Ukraine’s intelligence, Russian soldiers can vote in the current election without showing their faces at polling stations, where a “photocopy of the documents” is enough.
Pressure Grows on Oreo-maker Mondelez to Cut Russia Business, but Will It Budge?

Pressure Grows on Oreo-maker Mondelez to Cut Russia Business, but Will It Budge?
This picture taken on June 10, 2013 shows boxes of biscuits displayed at the food-processing plant of American multinational confectionery, food and beverage conglomerate Mondelez International's brand LU, in Cestas, near Bordeaux, southwestern france. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-PIERRE MULLER (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)
By Irina Pavlova
Mar. 15, 09:37
Despite promises to break its ties with Moscow in support for Ukraine, the giant chocolate company continues to profit from selling products and running factories in Russia.
‘Dangerously Unhinged Messaging’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 15

‘Dangerously Unhinged Messaging’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 15
Mobile voting station for Russian election in occupied Donetsk region. Photo source: AFP.
By John Moretti
Mar. 15, 08:54
Early voting begins in Russian elections; US Ambassador gives Orban a dressing down; Stockholm promises €30 million in ammo; Russia moves westward in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk
Scholz and Macron Meet in Berlin to Mend Ukraine Rift

Scholz and Macron Meet in Berlin to Mend Ukraine Rift
France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) as he arrives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on February 26, 2024, to take part in an international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 15, 08:41
After a clear-the-air meeting in the chancellery, the pair will be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for urgent consultations on further European military backing for Kyiv.
Sliver of Hope for Unity in French Left Collapses Over War in Ukraine

Sliver of Hope for Unity in French Left Collapses Over War in Ukraine
By Euractiv
Mar. 15, 08:38
Recent weeks and days have seen just how divergent France’s left-wing movements were in their approach to Ukraine – from what help Paris should provide to the best strategy to end the war.
Russia and Ukraine Down Drones as Voting Starts

Russia and Ukraine Down Drones as Voting Starts
By AFP
Mar. 15, 08:28
Kyiv has launched some of its largest air attacks on Russia this week ahead of the vote, which is set to hand President Vladimir Putin another six-year term in the Kremlin.
Russian Troops Intensify Assaults in Vuhledar Direction, Actively Deploying Night Drones

Russian Troops Intensify Assaults in Vuhledar Direction, Actively Deploying Night Drones
By Julia Struck
Mar. 15, 08:02
Interviewed by Kyiv Post, a scout of the 58th Ukrainian Brigade noted Russian troops constantly changing tactics in the direction, seeking "weak spots".
Morning News Update for March 15

Morning News Update for March 15
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 15, 07:56
Kyiv Post’s overnight supplement to War in Ukraine Update for March 15.
