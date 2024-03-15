Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-15-2024

This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 12, 2024 reportedly shows smoke rising from a destroyed military vehicle of the Ukrainian troops in the border area between Russia and Ukraine in the Belgorod region. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)
(L-R) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect a military honor guard at the Chancellery in Berlin on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
An information board with images and biographies of the four candidates, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen at a polling station during Russia's presidential election in Saint Petersburg on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
Chair of the UN Human Rights Council Independent international commission of inquiry on Ukraine Erik Mose gestures during a news conference to present the report containing their latest findings in Geneva on March 15, 2024 (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
This picture taken on June 10, 2013 shows boxes of biscuits displayed at the food-processing plant of American multinational confectionery, food and beverage conglomerate Mondelez International's brand LU, in Cestas, near Bordeaux, southwestern france. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-PIERRE MULLER (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) as he arrives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on February 26, 2024, to take part in an international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)