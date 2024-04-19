Search

LIVE Updated 38 minutes ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-19-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-19-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-19-2024
By Kyiv Post
8 hours ago

CIA Warns Ukraine Could Lose War this Year Without Fresh Aid

CIA Warns Ukraine Could Lose War this Year Without Fresh Aid
CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on the "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment" in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 11, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
By AFP
38 minutes ago
The CIA chief warned Thursday that Ukraine could lose the war to Russia by the end of this year unless the United States sends more military aid.
French Law Enforcement Officers Confiscates Putin Ex-Wife’s Villa

French Law Enforcement Officers Confiscates Putin Ex-Wife's Villa
By Kyiv Post
56 minutes ago
Last December, France seized a villa on the Atlantic Ocean purchased for €5.4 million by the new companion of Putin’s ex-wife.
A Defining Geopolitical Moment for the United States

A Defining Geopolitical Moment for the United States
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine?s President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a joint press conference in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
By Eugene Czolij
1 hour ago
The moment of truth has arrived, and the US cannot delay helping Ukraine defeat Russia’s aggressive plans any longer, otherwise the consequences for all will be dire.
Read more
La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

‘Get Moving, Europe!’ – Ukraine at War Update for April 19

'Get Moving, Europe!' – Ukraine at War Update for April 19
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 14, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
By John Moretti
1 hour ago
Trump chimes in on Ukraine-aid bill; More drone strikes on nuclear plant; Zelensky announces ramped-up domestic production of howitzers; Budanov predicts heightened attacks in June.
Trump Says Europe Should Give Ukraine More Aid

Trump Says Europe Should Give Ukraine More Aid
Former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 18, 2024. (Photo by JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
1 hour ago
The US House of Representatives is set to vote Saturday on a new military aid package that would unlock billions of dollars for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
