Mriya
EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
6 hours ago
SBU Allege Ex-State Enterprise Leadership Let World’s Largest Airplane Be Destroyed
The Mriya's commander, Dmitry Antonov, told the Kyiv Post that the plane could have been saved, but that the crew “really wanted to help those who wanted to take Kyiv in three days.”
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
