Stories of Loss
Latest
EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
OPINION: ‘Every Day is a Struggle… Between the Desire to Live and Die’
On the first anniversary of the Russian Terrorist attack on the city of Vinnytsia, where 27 people died – a mother tells how she has tried to pick up the pieces of a life that was lost on that day.
By Daryna Kolomiiets
