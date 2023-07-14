Latest

‘Every Day is a Struggle… Between the Desire to Live and Die’ EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
On the first anniversary of the Russian Terrorist attack on the city of Vinnytsia, where 27 people died – a mother tells how she has tried to pick up the pieces of a life that was lost on that day.
By Daryna Kolomiiets