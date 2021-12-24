Kyiv Post (Old)

Dec. 24, 2021
Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s oldest English language news source is proud to announce the appointment of Bohdan Nahaylo as Acting Chief Editor effective December 24, 2021. “Bohdan has played a key role in lea
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 20, 2016
A former Russian-backed separatist commander has publicly boasted about ordering executions in eastern Ukraine and defiantly claimed he will never be tried in an international court.
By Allison Quinn
Nov. 12, 2015
In its third attempt in a week, Ukraine’s parliament passed amendments to the Labor Code on Nov. 12 that will end lingering Soviet-era workplace discrimination over sexual orientation, political and r
By Kyiv Post+
Oct. 23, 2015
The Oct. 25 local election campaign could cost at least $82 million for 132 political parties involved, according to experts’ estimates making it even more expensive than last fall’s parliamentary ele
By Alyona Zhuk
 
Oct. 7, 2015
Experts praise Poroshenko’s call for restrictions on UN Security Council veto powers
On Jan. 31, 1992, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin personally took Russia’s seat at the United Nations Security Council as one of the five permanent members. Questions were raised at the time abou
By Alyona Zhuk
Sep. 24, 2015
While experts agree media freedoms have improved in Ukraine since last year’s EuroMaidan Revolution, it seems that some media owners still haven’t got the message that censorship is no longer acceptab
By Alyona Zhuk
Sep. 19, 2015
A powerful Ukrainian lawmaker facing a criminal investigation by Swiss law enforcement is being protected from prosecution by Ukrainian authorities, lawmakers allege.
By Allison Quinn
Sep. 4, 2015
Mikheil Saakashvili has lashed out at Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and his Cabinet, saying that they are sabotaging economic, customs and other reforms and serve oligarchs’ interests.
By Oleg Sukhov
Aug. 29, 2015
ODESA, Ukraine – When Odesa Oblast Governor Mikheil Saakashvili visited the Ukrainian navy’s headquarters in Odesa on June 14, the commander set the table, and there was joyous celebration with music,
By Oleg Sukhov
Aug. 29, 2015
Natalia Isayeva is a former sex worker. She left the business years ago but says if something bad happens and her family really needs money, for medical treatment, for instance, she might consider goi
By Alyona Zhuk
Aug. 20, 2015
Russian forces killed 366 Ukrainian soldiers in Ilovaisk a year ago, forcing Ukraine into humiliating concessions in Minsk, Belarus, in an agreement that brought neither peace nor an end to Russia’s w
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Jul. 28, 2015
The Ukrainian military’s decision to pull volunteer fighters from the obliterated village of Shyrokyne, located just 20 kilometers east of the strategic port city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, has ra
By Alyona Zhuk
Jul. 22, 2015
Heorhy Tuka, a well-known volunteer helping Ukraine’s army, was on July 22 appointed governor of Luhansk Oblast, a key region at the forefront of Ukraine’s war with Russia.
By Oleg Sukhov
Jul. 17, 2015
Parliament on July 14 approved new local election rules via a bill that introduces elements of proportional representation in elections to municipal and regional councils, and two-round elections for
By Johannes Andersen, Mariana Antonovych
Jul. 13, 2015
Representatives of the Right Sector said on July 12 that it was withdrawing some of its fighters from the war zone as the tense standoff between the nationalist group and the authorities escalated.
By Oleg Sukhov
Jul. 10, 2015
The Interior Ministry has appointed a woman with a history of aiding corrupt figures to be in charge of recovering stolen assets on behalf of the Nation’s Anti-Corruption Bureau.
By Allison Quinn