Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s oldest English language news source is proud to announce the appointment of Bohdan Nahaylo as Acting Chief Editor effective December 24, 2021.

“Bohdan has played a key role in leading the Kyiv Post relaunch of its editorial team and attracting top talents to contribute quality international journalism, analysis and opinion, including such names as Anders Aslund, Diane Francis, Pavlo Klimkin, Volodymyr Fesenko, Sergei Leshchenko, Andrey Kurkov, Yuri Shapoval, and others great experts and writers. This has inspired us all to push forward with our responsibility of being ‘Ukraine’s Global Voice’.

I can say with confidence that Bohdan, British-born and educated, European, and internationalist, as his impressive track record shows, is a true patriot of Ukraine, who wants the world to know how truly incredible Ukraine is while maintaining a healthy editorial balance and adhering to the best possible ethics in journalism.” Said Luc Chénier, CEO of Kyiv Post Media

Bohdan Nahaylo brings more than 40 years of experience as a journalist, human rights professional for Amnesty International, Director of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service, diplomat and humanitarian for the United Nations, and a respected author and scholar.

“As someone who was instrumental in giving Ukraine and Ukrainians an independent voice in those challenging times when the country was seeking to throw off Soviet domination, I look forward to applying my skills, experience, and dedication in helping the new Ukraine come of age as a modern democratic political nation in which a free and responsible press plays its vital role.” Said Bohdan Nahaylo.

WHAT LEADING NAMES ARE SAYING ABOUT BOHDAN NAHAYLO’s APPOINTMENT AS ACTING CHIEF EDITOR:

“Have known Bohdan Nahaylo since 1984 when we were colleagues as analysts at the Research Dept at RFE/RL. He was a great writer and analyst already then. I believe Bohdan is a brilliant choice for Chief Editor for the revamped Kyiv Post. A distinguished British journalist, he is a leading voice promoting democracy, independence and a free press for Ukraine. After a long stint at the UN, he has returned to journalism as one of the leading experts on Ukraine.” Toomas Hendrik Ilves – President of Estonia 2006-2016, Currently visiting professor, University of Tartu

“It is my great pleasure to hear that Bohdan Nahaylo has been appointed Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post. I have known Bohdan for many years as an outstanding analyst of Ukraine. He is a man who always supports Ukraine’s true national interest, freedom, and democracy. He will guarantee that the Kyiv Post will continue to be fiercely truthful and independent.” Anders Åslund – Former economic advisor to Ukrainian governments, Adjunct Professor Georgetown University

“I respect and admire Bohdan Nahaylo and welcome his appointment as Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post. He is a seasoned journalist and broadcaster with impeccable integrity. A good choice to carry on the newspaper’s work in future.” Diane Francis – Editor at Large with the National Post in Canada, a Non-Resident Senior Fellow with the Atlantic Council, and publisher of Diane Francis on America