Leisure
Leisure
Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
Networking, Socializing, Donating to Rebuild Ukraine: The Big Meet
With its next gathering of Ukrainians and expatriates happening Friday, July 7, The Big Meet offers Kyiv the chance to relax, get together with old and new friends, and help rebuild Ukraine.
By Christopher Stewart
