10 hours ago
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
16 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
19 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
19 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
21 hours ago
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was hit by a DDoS attack on Sunday, according to authorities.
22 hours ago
Kyiv and Budapest seeking to patch up their differences and find a formula for cooperation.
1 day ago
President Zelensky has announced that Kyiv intends to investigate Moscow’s crimes against Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation, drawing the anger of the Kremlin.
1 day ago
A family clothing scandal, Russia irked by a new decree, embezzlement in the MoD and a European leader who says there is “no war in Kyiv,” but avoids the city anyway.
1 day ago
To better understand the guidelines of the Italian government plan, Kyiv Post interviewed architect Stefano Boeri, president of the Milan Triennale.
1 day ago
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
1 day ago
About a constitutional tradition designed to safeguard democracy and sovereignty with immediate relevance for today, and not only for the US.
2 days ago
The BWS party called on the government to negotiate with Russia.
2 days ago
Andriivka in the Sumy region is located close to the Russian border. Authorities have urged people in a 5-kilometer border zone to evacuate.
2 days ago
Ukraine tests China’s readiness to participate in its “peace summit” to be held in Switzerland.
2 days ago
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
2 days ago
Complex negotiations now appear to have collapsed after lobbying by Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee to contest the November presidential election.