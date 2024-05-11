French President Emmanuel Macron is continuing his personal psychological duel against the dictator in the Kremlin, with vigor and resolve. If we recall, two and a half months ago, at an extremely difficult moment for Ukraine, he stated that defeating Russia in its war of aggression was an issue of his country’s honor and security. He also did not rule out putting French troops on the ground in Ukraine. When the Kremlin responded with the usual threats, including the expected saber-rattling about nuclear strikes, Macron issued two clarifications meant for the ears of one specific individual. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. First of all, he felt it necessary to point out that “the French military is already taking part in combat activities on Ukrainian territory with their British counterparts. Their personnel are there to maintain the SCALP and Storm Shadow cruise missile systems that we delivered to the Ukrainians.” Advertisement Then he added dryly: “France has nuclear weapons, too.”

“It would be interpreted as weakness to establish a priori limits on ourselves when faced with such an adversary. What weakness!” – Emmanuel Macron

With these two statements, Macron not only dismantled the entire Kremlin propaganda machine designed for both domestic and international consumption, he also called into question the entire “strategic premise” of the war that Putin declared on the Free World. Take a look at the type of discussions taking place on all the “patriotic” Russian TV channels at the moment. The Russian Z-lowlifes are yelling indignantly: “Macron has basically declared war on Russia. He’s admitted that French soldiers are already taking part in combat activities. So why the hell haven’t we conducted strikes on France? Okay, maybe we hold off on nuclear weapons, but we have amazing conventional arms that no one else in the world possesses.” The answer is simple: If Putin were to strike French territory, NATO’s entire arsenal would come to bear on the Russian Federation. He would no longer be worried about the exact number, 40 or 60, of F-16 fighter jets the Dutch are going to ship to the Ukrainians. He would potentially be confronted with thousands of NATO aircraft. Advertisement Putin understands this perfectly. He has never had any intention of waging a conventional war with NATO. Or a nuclear one, for that matter. He took stock of all the Chamberlains in the West and figured he could get by with just the threat of nuclear strikes. This all started when he annexed Crimea and stated: “Russian nuclear capabilities now stand at combat readiness in the event that Western nations engage us in a military standoff.” This also includes the “ultimatum” demanding that the West capitulate and move out of the Golden Horde’s sphere of vital interests – from those of the Batu Khan in 1245 to Joseph Jughashvili’s (aka Stalin) in1945. After Putin’s Munich Security Conference speech in 2007, the world began to wonder just what methods Russia could use to engage in a successful confrontation with NATO, other than its famous “spirituality.” After all, it lags far behind NATO nations in terms of economic development, science and technology, and conventional weapons. Putin provided a clear answer in a joint press-conference with Macron on Feb. 9, 2022 – nuclear blackmail. The actual quote was: Advertisement “Of course, we can’t compare Russia’s conventional weapon arsenal to NATO’s. We understand that. But we also understand that Russia is one of the world’s leading nuclear powers. And when it comes to certain state-of-the-art components, we are ahead of many.” Here it seems Putin was taking the opportunity to remind his counterpart that as of February 2022, according to SIPRI statistics, Russia had 1588 deployed strategic nuclear warheads while France had 280. But if Putin ever used this “we are ahead” stance to engage in a nuclear war with France, he would not be around long enough to enjoy the advantage. That 1,588th nuclear warhead would not be necessary. Russia and France would simply both cease to exist as modern states after the first 10 or so exchanges of nuclear strikes.

At times it felt as if the Biden administration was more apprehensive at the thought of Russia losing than of Ukraine being defeated.