Putin Comments on Downed Russian IL-76 Plane, Says It’s ‘Obvious’ What Happened
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
That a plane crashed to the ground killing everybody on board is not disputed but who shot it down and who was inside has become a fiercely contested subject.
By Kyiv Post
Putin
2 days ago
The Kremlin has ramped up conservative rhetoric since launching its military assault on Ukraine, casting the conflict as a battle against the West and its values.
By AFP
Putin
Jan. 24, 13:14
Serhiy Kolyada on the realities facing the ever-so 'great' Rasshia.
By Serhiy Kolyada
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 10:35
Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin wants to run for president in Russia. People are queuing up in freezing temperatures to leave their signatures in support of him.
By Eurotopics
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:55
Thousands of Russians have been lining up country wide and abroad to secure enough nominations to allow Boris Nadezhdin to challenge President Vladimir Putin at the ballot box in March.
By Kyiv Post
Putin
Jan. 22, 16:58
To halt the Ukrainian offensive on Svatovo in the fall of 2022, Russia deployed thousands of mobilized soldiers to the front lines as cannon fodder. Their relatives are looking for answers.
By Alisa Orlova
Putin
Jan. 22, 16:11
Russia is a criminal organization where elections are window-dressing and speech is about as free as it is inside China’s Politburo, Diane Francis writes.
By Diane Francis
Putin
Jan. 21, 16:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is obsessed with his strongman portrayal in the media, has been spotted wearing heels to boost his stature – but just how tall is he really?
By Leo Chiu
CARTOON: Putin Rants About Peace on His Terms, Zelensky Tells Davos Forum Participants How It Is
Zelensky
Jan. 21, 13:21
Serhiy Kolyada on the conflicting messages received in Davos.
By Serhiy Kolyada
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:07
If you read Medvedev’s diatribes against the West and Ukraine it’s hard to remember that when he first appeared on the political stage he was seen as what passes in Russia as a progressive liberal.
By Steve Brown
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 17:20
Russia may not be known for its evenhanded elections, but three candidates are slated to run against President Putin in the March’s election, while work to collect enough votes to join the race.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 20:00
Almost two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Putin has come up with a reason for the war that seems to be resonating with a normally indifferent and politically passive Russian society.
By Anya Korzun
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 13:44
With the invasion now fast approaching the two-year mark, the Russian dictator apparently no longer feels the need to dress up his true intentions.
By Peter Dickinson
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 10:39
Espousing debunked narratives of Kyiv sabotaging a peace deal, Putin said the war he started could have ended “a year and a half ago,” but Ukraine “idiots” threw signed agreement into the “trash bin.”
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 23:51
“If this continues, Ukraine’s statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow”
By Kyiv Post
Putin
Jan. 16, 15:11
As Russia’s prime minister echoed Putin’s plans to replace foreign commercial aircraft with domestic models, its airlines staggered from one safety and financial crisis to another.
By Kyiv Post