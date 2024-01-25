EXCLUSIVE
A Tale of Two Ukraines
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches it seems timely to review what Ukraine has achieved in defending against disinformation and what more it needs to do during 2024.
Karazin University: 219 Years of Social Responsibility
Scientists at Karazin University are developing a range of directions aimed at addressing the needs of the country and the military during the wartime.
Ukraine: Worst Case Scenarios
Ukraine could potentially lose the war with Russia. Ukrainians could then be forced to join Russia in attacking Poland. Provocative? Fatalistic? How should we prepare for the worst-case scenario?
Strategic Challenges and Opportunities for a Ukraine-US Partnership
Away from the battlefield, the shifting sands of US domestic politics, combined with a confident Russia, make it vital to build an effective US-Ukraine partnership to ensure international security.
Constitutional Self-Defense
About a constitutional tradition designed to safeguard democracy and sovereignty with immediate relevance for today, and not only for the US.
Anger at US Inaction Should Not Cloud Understanding of Who is Responsible
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
For a US Strategy on Ukraine
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
Germany Has no Clue on Russia
The author writes that it should not be allowed to veto the RU asset decision.
Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.