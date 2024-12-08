I recently returned from several weeks in Ukraine with a remarkable group of volunteers distributing hot pizzaand sweets to orphans, hospitals, schools, refugees, and other communities struggling to survive in a nation at war and a devastated economy and infrastructure.

Only two of us were of Ukrainian heritage, while 10others were Swiss, French, Scottish, British, Welsh, American, German, Canadian, and, at various other times, a dozen different nationalities. All paid their own way to get to Ukraine. Except for (very basic) lodging, occasional group meals, and a slice of pizza –no compensation was provided or expected. In exchange, they earned the right to be awakened by air-raid sirens, sit hours in unheated dank basements, stand in the cold until the freshly baked food was gone, and count the minutes till scheduled brown-outs.

Who were these brave, indomitable souls who risked their lives, comfort, and costs to help Ukrainians in a righteous cause?

And what was the attitude of those Ukrainians we met who continue to suffer through the hardships of this war? They are determined to continue the fight and prevail, but their trust in the commitment of American and European leaders is fading. All are ordinary “people” showing support for Ukraine in a war of pure evil versus good – Europe’s poorest country withstanding three years of butchery from a slithering creature of the black muscovite lagoon. It is not the “people” but the “gods” who have failed us.

Here is only a partial list of those “gods” who dishonored themselves and their countries.

Bill Clinton (though now relenting) colluded with Russia and the UK in disarming Ukraine of its nuclear weapons in exchange for written “assurances” and “guarantees” of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Barack Obama completed disarming Ukraine and then urged it to stand down in the face of Putin’s takeover of Crimea and Donbas while dismissing prior US assurances and refusing lethal arms for Ukraine’s defense.

Donald Trump, who served his first term during four years of Russia’s continuing war leading up to the 2022 invasion, and who is to be credited for approving the sale of lethal weapons but did little else to strengthen Ukraine or impede Putin’s construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Despite Ukraine’s long-standing charter of “strategic partnership” with the US and written US assurances of support, he contributed significantly to his party’s self-defeating isolationism.

President Joe Biden had the right instincts regarding policy but was wrong about execution. Unlike his predecessors, Biden understood the stakes and succeeded in creating a coalition of 50 pro-democratic states in support of Ukraine. He promised “whatever it takes” and is credited with saving Ukraine during the first few months of the invasion by providing the weapons Ukrainians desperately needed to repel the invaders.

However, delays, timidity, and hesitation in the type and quantities of weapons approved and provided and excessive restrictions on their use resulted in unnecessary civilian and military casualties and destruction. Despite his good intentions, Biden disregarded Gen. Colin Powell’s warning that “every resource and tool should be used in war to achieve decisive force against the enemy, minimizing casualties and ending the conflict quickly.”

The Pope persisted in promoting a false moral equivalence by failing to hold responsible only one party (Russia) for the ensuing evil.