Police officers from Ukraine, the U.S. and France detained a 25-year-old hacker in Kyiv on Sept. 28 to stop a massive cybercrime that caused more than $150 million in damage worldwide.

The suspect allegedly demanded ransom in exchange for the victims’ stolen data, the police said on Oct. 4. To get this data, the hacker is believed to have sent malware-infected phishing emails to employees of the companies he targeted.

could be interesting for you: Obtain the most recent updates on the Ukraine situation today

According to the police, the cybercriminal, who was not identified, hacked over 100 businesses, including world-famous energy and tourism companies, in Europe and the U.S.

According to Europol, the hacker had an accomplice who helped him to withdraw money obtained from victims.

In the suspect’s Scandinavian-styled Kyiv apartment, law enforcement officers found and confiscated $375,000 in cash, two luxury vehicles, computers and mobile phones he allegedly used.

Usually, hackers demand ransom in cryptocurrency since virtual transactions are hard to trace. During the searches at the criminal’s apartment, the police found out that the Ukrainian cyber-criminal owned nearly $1.3 million in cryptocurrency.

For violating computer crime and money-laundering laws he could face up to twelve years in prison, the police said.