Are Russia's Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide?
Legal
15 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide?
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
By Ihor Solovei
A Tale of Two Ukraines
Ukraine
18 hours ago
OPINION: A Tale of Two Ukraines
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
By Stash Luczkiw
Ukraine: Worst Case Scenarios
 
1 day ago
OPINION: Ukraine: Worst Case Scenarios
Ukraine could potentially lose the war with Russia. Ukrainians could then be forced to join Russia in attacking Poland. Provocative? Fatalistic? How should we prepare for the worst-case scenario?
By Adam Borowski
Anger at US Inaction Should Not Cloud Understanding of Who is Responsible
Ukraine
2 days ago
OPINION: Anger at US Inaction Should Not Cloud Understanding of Who is Responsible
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
By Matthew Westberg
Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 09:57
OPINION: Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
By David Root
Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 10:53
OPINION: Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.
By Nina Levchuk
'We Did a Little Magic' – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them
Mariupol
Jan. 23, 12:17
‘We Did a Little Magic’ – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Can the US Retain Global Leadership?
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 09:55
OPINION: Can the US Retain Global Leadership?
As a global leader, beacon of freedom and land of opportunity, certain imperatives should be driving US support for Ukraine. Is an increasingly inward focus leaving the EU to pick up the pieces?
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
'We Did a Little Magic' – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them

Australia Should Save Face and Donate Its MRH-90 Helicopters to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:21
OPINION: Australia Should Save Face and Donate Its MRH-90 Helicopters to Ukraine
New information reveals that Ukraine offered to take on the risks of receiving Australia’s 45 decommissioned helicopters, yet the Department of Defence plans to bury them anyway.
By Stefan Romaniw
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova
Lenin – 100 Years On, His Dark Shadow Still Hangs Over Us
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 10:46
OPINION: Lenin – 100 Years On, His Dark Shadow Still Hangs Over Us
On the centenary of Lenin’s death, how should Ukrainians remember the Bolshevik tyrant who created the USSR?
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Ukrainian IT in the Gulf States – Opportunity of a Lifetime?
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 15:48
OPINION: Ukrainian IT in the Gulf States – Opportunity of a Lifetime?
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
By Anatoly Motkin
Impressions from Davos
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 09:50
OPINION: Impressions from Davos
With Ukraine prominently represented through various special events, Western politicians spoke in fervent unison at Davos, signaling a desire for action and a recognition that Russia must be defeated.
By Anders Aslund
Ukraine Confirms St Petersburg Attack, Claims Drone Flew Over Putin's Valdai Residence
Russia
Jan. 18, 12:05
Ukraine Confirms St Petersburg Attack, Claims Drone Flew Over Putin’s Valdai Residence
Kyiv Post sources did not disclose the type of drone used or its payload but did say it may have been “carrying treats.” St Petersburg lies some 1000km from Ukraine.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine May Boycott Paris Olympics – Minister of Sports
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:13
Ukraine May Boycott Paris Olympics – Minister of Sports
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
By Maryna Shashkova
Boycotting Brands in Russia: Why Consumer Choice Matters in Ending the War
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 12:02
OPINION: Boycotting Brands in Russia: Why Consumer Choice Matters in Ending the War
Almost two years ago, Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; while over 1000 companies quickly withdrew from Russia, some prominent brands have stubbornly clung to the Russian market.
By Michael Podolsky