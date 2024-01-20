EXCLUSIVE
Legal
15 hours ago
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
Ukraine
18 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
1 day ago
Ukraine could potentially lose the war with Russia. Ukrainians could then be forced to join Russia in attacking Poland. Provocative? Fatalistic? How should we prepare for the worst-case scenario?
Ukraine
2 days ago
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 09:57
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 10:53
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.
Mariupol
Jan. 23, 12:17
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 09:55
As a global leader, beacon of freedom and land of opportunity, certain imperatives should be driving US support for Ukraine. Is an increasingly inward focus leaving the EU to pick up the pieces?
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:21
New information reveals that Ukraine offered to take on the risks of receiving Australia’s 45 decommissioned helicopters, yet the Department of Defence plans to bury them anyway.
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
Ukraine
Jan. 21, 10:46
On the centenary of Lenin’s death, how should Ukrainians remember the Bolshevik tyrant who created the USSR?
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 15:48
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 09:50
With Ukraine prominently represented through various special events, Western politicians spoke in fervent unison at Davos, signaling a desire for action and a recognition that Russia must be defeated.
Russia
Jan. 18, 12:05
Kyiv Post sources did not disclose the type of drone used or its payload but did say it may have been “carrying treats.” St Petersburg lies some 1000km from Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 11:13
Kyiv may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete. Meanwhile, it's raised the issue of Iranian athletes' too as it provides Russia with deadly drones.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 15, 12:02
Almost two years ago, Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; while over 1000 companies quickly withdrew from Russia, some prominent brands have stubbornly clung to the Russian market.
