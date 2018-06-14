Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry has reached an agreement with U.S. research company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) to develop its high-speed vacuum transport technology in Ukraine.

Minister Volodymyr Omelyan and the CEO of HTT, Dirk Ahlborn, met on June 14 to sign a memorandum on cooperation for developing in Ukraine reduced-pressure tubes in which pressurized capsules ride on air bearings, driven by linear induction motors and air compressors.

Hypothetically, a capsule inside such a tunnel can reach speed of 1,200 kilometers per hour.

“We agreed to join forces… we’ll jointly develop the technology… search for investors for this project,” said Omelyan on June 14 at a press conference held in the Infrastructure Ministry. “It must be commercially successful; it shouldn’t be another idea that is subsidized by governments. It should be an absolutely transparent business model that generates profit.”

According to the minister, a joint research and development center will be created in Kyiv or Dnipro, which will not only work on Hyperloop but new “materials and components for modern transportation systems.”

Omelyan also said that a preliminary feasibility study would be completed by the end of this year, with Ukraine launching its first tests in 2019.

“But it will depend on our cooperation with HTT,” he said. “If it’s advisable to do the tests at the already existing site in France, and in Ukraine to build, say, Hyperloop 2.0, we will go this way. Everything will depend on how cost-effective it is.”