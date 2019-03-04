Her story reads like a run-of-the-mill spy thriller plot, with all ingredients included — hatred, passion, war, strong characters, betrayal, and even love.

It is as hard to believe as pulp fiction as well, but now it has been officially confirmed: Svitlana Driuk, a notorious female warlord fighting against Ukraine with Russian-led forces and celebrity of Russian war propaganda, defected to the Ukrainian side a while ago, aided by Ukrainian intelligence.

Moreover, as her defection was revealed in media, the notorious former militant commander gave some details about Russia’s direct military involvement in the occupied Donbas and even said she was ready to be a witness at trials in The Hague.

A video report by famous journalist Andriy Tsaplienko aired late on March 3 on 1+1 TV channel told the life story of Driuk, who joined Russian-led forces in the early stages of Russia’s intervention in the Donbas. She started as a combat sanitary assistant, but quickly moved up the ranks to become an armored force commander.

According to the database of the Myrotvorets Center, she was born in 1978 in Donetsk.

Going under nom-de-guerre “Veterok” (“breeze”) she became famous for leading a unique all-female crew of a T-64BV main battle tank, aggressively promoted in war propaganda in Russia and the occupied Donbas.

The pinnacle of her career came when she was made the chief executive officer of the Vostok regiment led by Oleksandr Khodakoskiy, a notorious warlord and the former head of the SBU security service’s Alpha special task team in the city of Donetsk.

In her interview with journalist Tsaplienko, she admitted killing Ukrainian soldiers.

“I’m not justifying myself,” she said. “It was just a specific time, and I was doing what I was told to.”

The image of Druik as “a people’s hero” was so extensively exploited by Kremlin-controlled media that it gave birth to the first full-length fiction movie “Opolchenochka” (“The Little Militiawoman”) telling the Kremlin-driven propagandist narrative of an all-female tank crew bravely fighting the “evil” Ukrainian army invading the Donbas.

Directed by Russian national Aleksey Kozlov, the movie was filmed in 2018 in occupied Luhansk Oblast with a mix of local and Russian cast. The movie was scheduled to debut on screens in Russia on May 9, 2019, on the day Russia celebrates the allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, another theme of the Kremlin’s ever-intensifying militaristic propaganda.