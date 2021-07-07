The foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries – Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland – signed three joint documents on July 7, including on support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a live broadcast from Lithuania, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“Both Lithuania and Poland in this declaration confirm that they will make every effort to make Ukraine a member of NATO and the EU, support the Crimean platform, and condemn Russia’s aggression against our state, “Kuleba said.

In the first joint agreement, the countries expressed support for Ukraine’s path to membership in the EU and NATO. The document expresses the countries’ common heritage and values and reiterates Polish and Lithuanian support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The second document contains a plan for the development of the Lublin Triangle, including various economic issues and security threats the countries might face in the future.

The third document approved by the ministers is a plan of measures to combat Russian misinformation together by experience sharing.

The Lublin Triangle is a trilateral format of interaction among Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania that was formed in July 2020. The first meeting of the Lublin Triangle was held by the foreign ministers of three countries on January 29. The purpose of the platform is to support Ukraine’s integration into the European Union.

The Ukraine Reform Conference will take place on July 7-8 in Vilnius, Lithuania.