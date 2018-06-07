Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy will make visits to France and Great Britain from June 10 to June 15.

In Paris, Parubiy has scheduled meetings with Chairman of the French National Assembly Francois de Rugy and with Chairman of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, the press service of the apparatus of the Ukrainian parliament said on June 7.

He is also scheduled to communicate with the co-chairs of the friendship groups of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

From June 12 to June 15, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada is to visit London and Edinburgh, where he is to meet with Minister of State for the Armed Forces of Great Britain Mark Lancaster and British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan.

There Parubiy meets with Speaker of the House of Commons of Great Britain John Bercow, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Commons of Great Britain Tom Tugendhat, Speaker of the House of Lords of Great Britain Norman Fowler and Chairman of the Committee on Defense of the House of Commons of Great Britain Julian Lewis, and Speaker of the Parliament of Scotland Ken Macintosh.

Also, the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine headed by Parubiy plans to attend an hour of questions to the first Minister of the government of Scotland.