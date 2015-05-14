The Ukrainian Volunteer Corps (DUK) would “help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military services in the defense of Ukraine, its sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, in the maintenance of national security, and in the defense of the state border of Ukraine by participating in and/or providing support for, military, reconnaissance, counterintelligence, subversion, guerrilla, and other operations,” the bill reads in part.

The DUK would have a charter subject to approval by the Defense Ministry and parliament. The corps would stay under the jurisdiction of the Defense Ministry, which would issue rules on the DUK “after preliminary consultation” with its commander.

It would also be possible to use the DUK for policing, domestic security missions such as anti-terrorism operations, guarding strategic facilities, and dealing with natural emergencies and manmade disasters.

The DUK’s involvement in military operations would have to be based on joint decisions of the chief of the armed forces general staff and the DUK commander.