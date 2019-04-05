Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine, is an anomaly in Ukrainian politics.

It would seem that two pro-Western revolutions and Russia’s war against Ukraine – as a result of which pro-Kremlin sentiment in the country has drastically fallen – should have ended Medvedchuk’s political career long ago.

But Medvedchuk seems to be as strong as ever. Moreover, he even appears to be on the ascendant.

Apart from benefiting from his close partnership with Putin, Medvedchuk has enjoyed good relations with most Ukrainian presidents, including Petro Poroshenko, and with Yulia Tymoshenko when she was prime minister, according to analysts and sources interviewed by the Kyiv Post. The only president he did not get on with was the country’s third, Victor Yushchenko.

Since the 1990s, he has managed to build a business empire, and has been accused of rent-seeking and profiteering from his ties to the government.

And unlike some other pro-Russian political heavyweights, he has also managed to escape criminal charges.

Medvedchuk did not respond to repeated requests for comment or an interview for this story.

Soviet years

Medvedchuk was born in 1954 in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai, where his Ukrainian-born father had been exiled on the accusation of having ties with Ukrainian nationalists – an ironic fact, given his son’s hostile attitude to Ukrainian nationalism.

During his school and college years, Medvedchuk was a member of a paramilitary unit named after Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police. The unit was a part of the Komsomol, the Communist Party’s youth league. The unit helped the police and was under the supervision of the Interior Ministry and the KGB, the Soviet Union’s notorious security service.

In 1974, Medvedchuk was sentenced to two years in jail for beating a teenager during a raid by the paramilitary unit. Later, however, the sentence was canceled by another court. After this information was published in a 2001 book about Medvedchuk, he sued the author and the publishing house, seeking to refute this and 98 other statements from the book. He initially won the case, but in 2007 the Supreme Court canceled the earlier rulings and ruled in favor of the author.

Medvedchuk became a state-appointed lawyer in 1978. He was defending Ukrainian poet and dissident Vasyl Stus, who was sentenced to 10 years of compulsory labor for “anti-Soviet propaganda” and died in prison in 1985. Medvedchuk has been criticized for his role in the process: Appointed to defend the poet, Medvedchuk instead declared Stus’ guilt in court.

To that, Medvedchuk said in 2012 that he couldn’t save Stus because “the rulings in such cases were made not in court, but in the (Communist) Party and in the KGB.”

Medvedchuk’s critics often speculate that his rise in politics and business was due to his alleged cooperation with the KGB, which he denies. On one of the tapes allegedly recorded by security officer Mykola Melnychenko in ex-President Leonid Kuchma’s office during his second term, a man sounding like lawmaker Andriy Derkach refers to Medvedchuk as “a KGB agent.”

Rise in politics

Since the 1990s, Medvedchuk has wielded a great deal of influence in the legal community.

He founded BIM, a law firm, in 1992 and was the president of the Association of Ukrainian Lawyers from 1990 to 2006. He was also a member of the High Council of Justice, the top judicial governing body that oversees appointment of judges, from 1998 to 2004 and in 2007 to 2010.

Medvedchuk’s rise in the 1990s can be attributed to his good relations with the country’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, during his term of office from 1991 to 1994. Kravchuk and Medvedchuk also co-founded the United Social Democratic Party of Ukraine.

“I had very constructive and warm relations with Mevdedchuk,” Kravchuk told the Kyiv Post.

Medvedchuk backed Kravchuk against Leonid Kuchma in the 1994 presidential election and initially had a conflict with Kuchma when he became president.

However, later Medvedchuk made a comeback and became one of Kuchma’s main allies and his chief of staff in 2002 to 2005.

Since the Kuchma period, Mevdedchuk has enjoyed close relations with Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, who was Putin’s chief of staff in 2003 to 2005, has served one term as Russian president and has been Russia’s prime minister since 2012.

In 2004, Putin and Medvedev’s wife became the godparents of Medvedchuk’s daughter. Putin was filmed dining with Medvedchuk’s family in their residence in Crimea in 2012.

“Putin sees in Medvedchuk a hypothetical leader of Ukraine,” exiled Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov told the Kyiv Post. “He’s Putin’s main confidant in Ukraine.”

But Medvedchuk, as Putin’s main representative in the country, has allegedly come into conflict over Ukrainian policy with Vladislav Surkov, Putin’s aide responsible for Ukraine, Ponomaryov said. Mark Feygin, a high-profile Moscow-based oppositional lawyer, also claimed the two were at odds.

Orange Revolution

In 2004, Medvedchuk was accused of masterminding the voting fraud in favor of then Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych, which triggered the Orange Revolution, a popular protest that led to a new vote. As a result of it, Medvedchuk’s opponent, pro-Western candidate Yushchenko came to power. He denied the accusations of rigging the original vote.

After the Orange Revolution, Medvedchuk’s political fortunes plummeted: he left public politics and kept a low profile.

But in 2007, when Tymoshenko became prime minister for the second time, Medvedchuk made his second comeback and was reinstated as a member of the High Council of Justice.

Media reported then that Medvedchuk was advising Tymoshenko. She also said in 2008 that she was ready to shake hands with Medvedchuk if he could organize a natural gas agreement with Russia that was beneficial to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kravchuk said then that the 2007 gas negotiations between Tymoshenko and Gazprom were aided by Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk was also allegedly behind negotiations between Tymoshenko and Yanukovych to form a coalition in 2009, political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told the Kyiv Post. Tymoshenko has denied having any ties to Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk didn’t answer the request to comment about it.

Yanukovych years

Medvedchuk also partnered up with Yanukovych, who was president from 2010 to 2014. Both of them favored closer relations with Russia.

In 2012, Medvedchuk founded the Ukrainian Choice group, which supports transforming Ukraine into a federation, making Russian the second state language, and joining the Russian-led Customs Union.

Medvedchuk’s idea of “federalization” is seen as beneficial for Russia because Ukraine’s southeastern regions may fall into Russia’s orbit if they are given autonomy or sovereign status.

In January, Medvedchuk called for giving autonomy to Russian-occupied areas in the Donbas. His critics see it as a way to legitimize the Kremlin’s control over them.

Third comeback

During the EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted Yanukovych in 2014, Medvedchuk held no public office and kept a low profile. However, according to the Kyiv Post’s sources at the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the revolution Medvedchuk and then-President Yanukovych talked on the phone several times, including on Feb. 20, 2014, when dozens of protesters were killed.

Medvedchuk kept a low profile for a while after the revolution and the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2014.

But since then, Medvedchuk has come back with a vengeance under current President Petro Poroshenko – for the third time.

“Medvedchuk has excellent relations with Poroshenko,” Fesenko said. “They are using each other. The legalization of Medvedchuk has happened thanks to Poroshenko. It’s beneficial for Medvedchuk. He’s using Medvedchuk to scare everyone with the ‘Russian threat’ and at the same time he’s doing nothing against Medvedchuk.”

Poroshenko has denied being an ally or business partner of Medvedchuk.

However, Poroshenko has had ties to Medvedchuk since 1998, when he was a member of Medvedchuk’s Social Democratic Party of Ukraine. Kravchuk, who was also a leader of the party, told the Kyiv Post, however, that Medvedchuk and Poroshenko were not close to each other in the late 1990s.

As Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine, Medvedchuk has played a major role in negotiations with Russia.

In 2014, the Security Service of Ukraine, then headed by Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, delegated Medvedchuk to the trilateral contact group in Minsk to negotiate prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, where he has stayed until 2018. Nalyvaichenko said that Medvedchuk had been appointed to the group at Poroshenko’s initiative.

Poroshenko and Medvedchuk met regularly over several months in 2018, according to an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Schemes investigative show. The Presidential Administration said Poroshenko and Medvedchuk had discussed only the issue of prisoner exchanges.

Medvedchuk is also the only person in Ukraine allowed to fly his jet directly from Kyiv to Russia, while all the direct flights are banned.

Return to politics

Under Poroshenko, Medvedchuk has also returned to public politics.

Medvedchuk joined Vadym Rabynovych’s For Life party in July and became the head of its supervisory board in November.

Also in November, Medvedchuk spearheaded a merger of the For Life party with a splinter group of the Opposition Bloc backed by tycoon Dmytro Firtash. The group includes Yuriy Boyko, who became the united For Life-Opposition Platform’s presidential candidate, and Serhiy Lyovochkin, Yanukovych’s former chief of staff.

Allies of tycoon Rinat Akhmetov, including Oleksandr Vilkul and Vadym Novynsky, along with Yevhen Murayev have not agreed to merge into this project. They backed Vilkul as a competing pro-Russian candidate.

A week before the March 31 election, Medvedchuk and Boyko traveled to Moscow for a public meeting with prime minister Dmitry Medvedev. No Ukrainian politician had a public meeting of that level with a Russian counterpart since the start of the war, accept for Poroshenko and several top officials participating in the prisoner exchange and peace negotiations.

Criminal case

In February, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened an investigation against Medvedchuk, accusing him of treason and infringing on Ukraine’s territorial integrity by calling for autonomy for the Donbas in January. Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko also said on March 27 that prosecutors would open a case against Medvedchuk for allegedly crossing the border illegally when they traveled to Russia on March 22.

Medvedchuk has not been officially charged, however.

Meanwhile, Fesenko and independent lawmaker Sergii Leshchenko believe the treason case is just a publicity stunt that will not lead to anything. It is also seen as an effort by Poroshenko to counteract speculation that he is a close partner of Medvedchuk.

Moreover, lawyers, including Roman Kuybida, say the legal prospects of the case are dubious, since it will be hard to prove that Medvedchuk’s call for autonomy for the Donbas was a criminal offense.

Unlike many pro-Russian separatists, Medvedchuk has escaped prosecution despite the fact that the statements of Medvedchuk and his Ukrainian Choice party have often echoed those of pro-Russian separatists.

Poroshenko’s critics believe that Medvedchuk’s impunity is a result of his cooperation with the president – something that both Medvedchuk and Poroshenko deny.

“The political rehabilitation of Medvedchuk, the creation of business preferences for him and his takeover of television channels became possible thanks to the protection of the incumbent president and his inner circle,” Leshchenko said on Channel 24 on March 25.

“And that’s the biggest political crime against Ukraine.”

Medvedchuk’s business empire

For a person who formally owns next to nothing, pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk has amassed incredible wealth.

His critics say that he has accumulated his fortune thanks to government largesse and friends in high places, including President Petro Poroshenko, who has denied being a partner of Medvedchuk.

Most of the business empire associated with Medvedchuk is registered to his family members and associates.

Under President Leonid Kuchma, Wprost, a Polish newspaper, estimated Medvedchuk’s wealth at $800 million. His fortune was also assessed by Ukraine’s Focus magazine at $460 million in 2008 and at $270.5 million in 2013.

