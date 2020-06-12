“Russia has sponsored terrorism throughout the world yet it paints itself as a counterterror partner,” the report by the Republican Study Committee, an association of U.S. House of Representatives, states.

could be interesting for you:

“…Russia is directly arming the Taliban. Russia has directly coordinated with and given air cover to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah in the war in Syria. Russian operations in Syria targeted mostly U.S.-backed rebel forces fighting ISIS. In one instance, in October 2015, Russian airstrikes even provided air cover for ISIS positions against U.S.-backed groups. Russia also allows the neo-Nazi militia Russian Imperial Movement, recently designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, to operate freely within its borders and fight in eastern Ukraine against the Ukrainian government.”

For that reason, the group recommends that Congress designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, which “imposes a number of sanctions by law, including controls over dual-use items, lifting diplomatic immunity to allow families of terrorist victims to file lawsuits in U.S. courts, and prohibitions on economic assistance and arms-related exports and sales.”

Moreover, the report suggests imposing much stronger sanctions on Russia, targeting “Russian individuals and entities that facilitate or benefit from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s corruption, as well as those who knowingly engage in significant financial transactions with individuals that support or facilitate Russian malicious cyber activities.”

A new set of measures also should sanction the purchase of new Russian sovereign debt, the report says.

The U.S. must also take stronger action against pro-Russian media tycoons who spread Kremlin-sponsored propaganda and disinformation in the world, the report says, designating Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch and personal friend of Putin, a “proxy in Ukraine who has used his media empire to actively assist Russia’s efforts to spread harmful disinformation within the country.”